$CPNG stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CPNG stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $225,766,242 of trading volume.

$CPNG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CPNG:

$CPNG insiders have traded $CPNG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOM KIM (CEO and Chairman) sold 15,000,000 shares for an estimated $344,550,000

CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC GREENOAKS has made 4 purchases buying 2,250,199 shares for an estimated $54,632,026 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HAROLD ROGERS (See Remarks) sold 273,977 shares for an estimated $6,437,473

BENJAMIN SUN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $5,856,853 .

. GAURAV ANAND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 75,350 shares for an estimated $1,660,261

HANSEUNG KANG (Rep Director, Business Mngmt) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $920,000

PRANAM KOLARI (VP, Search and Recommendations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 31,922 shares for an estimated $760,168.

$CPNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of $CPNG stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CPNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPNG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

