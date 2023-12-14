CPNG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.66, changing hands as high as $16.81 per share. Coupang Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPNG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.665 per share, with $19.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.75.

