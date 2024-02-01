News & Insights

CPKC to propose Mexico City-US border passenger rail service, says Mexican president

February 01, 2024 — 11:01 am EST

Adds details on proposal, quote and background

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Rail company Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) has proposed passenger train service from Mexico City to the U.S. border and will present a study for the proposed route in May, Mexico's president told reporters on Thursday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stressed during his regular morning press conference that his government seeks the dual use of rail lines previously used only for cargo transport.

"(CPKC) is interested because in the United States and Canada they already operate cargo and passenger trains on the same tracks. That's what we want," said Lopez Obrador, adding that he expected a proposal along with a study in May.

He gave no further details, but said he was not aware of other companies interested in the route.

Earlier this month, Mexico's Transport Ministry said it had received five proposals from interested parties to participate in the roll-out of a project to boost passenger transport on railways being developed across the country, but without identifying specific companies.

