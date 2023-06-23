CPK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.05, changing hands as low as $120.05 per share. Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPK's low point in its 52 week range is $105.79 per share, with $138.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.34.

