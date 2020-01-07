CPK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.03, changing hands as low as $92.23 per share. Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPK's low point in its 52 week range is $80.9603 per share, with $98.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.41.

