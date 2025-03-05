$CPIX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CPIX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,838,592 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CPIX:
$CPIX Insider Trading Activity
$CPIX insiders have traded $CPIX stock on the open market 232 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 232 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH KROGULSKI has made 58 purchases buying 19,852 shares for an estimated $26,663 and 0 sales.
- A J KAZIMI (Chairman and CEO) has made 58 purchases buying 3,701 shares for an estimated $4,899 and 0 sales.
- JAMES JONES has made 58 purchases buying 3,701 shares for an estimated $4,899 and 0 sales.
- CAROLINE YOUNG has made 58 purchases buying 1,514 shares for an estimated $1,925 and 0 sales.
$CPIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CPIX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 102,500 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,925
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 67,487 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,944
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 21,000 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,770
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 18,271 shares (+94.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,302
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 11,036 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,155
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 10,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,700
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 3,948 shares (-64.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,356
