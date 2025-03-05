$CPIX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CPIX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,838,592 of trading volume.

$CPIX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CPIX:

$CPIX insiders have traded $CPIX stock on the open market 232 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 232 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH KROGULSKI has made 58 purchases buying 19,852 shares for an estimated $26,663 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. A J KAZIMI (Chairman and CEO) has made 58 purchases buying 3,701 shares for an estimated $4,899 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES JONES has made 58 purchases buying 3,701 shares for an estimated $4,899 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAROLINE YOUNG has made 58 purchases buying 1,514 shares for an estimated $1,925 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CPIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CPIX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $CPIX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.