CPI Rose 0.3% in December, Higher than Forecast, Driving the Annual Rate to 3.4%

Key Points

December’s CPI up by 0.3%, year-over-year increase of 3.4%

Core CPI remains stable at 0.3%, indicating balanced inflation

Energy costs fall annually, contrasted by rising food prices

CPI Increase

In December 2023, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a 0.3% increase on a seasonally adjusted basis, a slight uptick from November’s 0.1% rise. This brings the year-over-year CPI up by 3.4%, marking a notable increase compared to the previous year.

Shelter and Energy Costs

A significant contributor to this month’s CPI rise was the shelter index, accounting for over half of the all-items increase. Energy costs also edged up, with a 0.4% rise, driven by hikes in electricity and gasoline prices, despite a drop in natural gas costs. The food index saw a modest 0.2% rise, consistent with November’s trend.

Core CPI Stability

Stripping out food and energy, the core CPI rose by 0.3%, mirroring November’s movement. This stability in core CPI reflects a balance between rising indexes like shelter, motor vehicle insurance, and medical care, and declining ones such as household furnishings and personal care.

Yearly Overview

The 12-month perspective shows a 3.4% climb in the all-items index, a sharper rise compared to the 3.1% in the previous year. The core index rose by 3.9%, slightly down from the prior year. Energy costs over the year fell by 2.0%, contrasting with a 2.7% increase in food prices.

Food and Energy Details

Examining food prices, home food costs rose marginally by 0.1%, with notable increases in eggs and a decrease in cereals and bakery products. Dining out costs increased by 0.3%, with a yearly rise of 5.2%. Energy-wise, the segment recovered slightly in December, with gasoline prices showing a modest 0.2% increase after a significant drop in November. The energy index’s annual decrease is a critical factor in the overall CPI dynamics.

Outlook

The steady core CPI and the mild increase in overall CPI point towards a balanced inflationary environment. While shelter costs continue to push the index up, the decrease in energy prices over the year provides some relief. The food index’s steady rise is a concern, indicating sustained pressure on consumer wallets. Heading into the next month, the market appears cautiously bullish, with an eye on energy and food trends for future direction.

Closing Note

The CPI data suggests a mixed but relatively stable inflation environment. Investors should watch for shifts in energy and food prices, which could indicate changes in consumer spending and inflation trends.

