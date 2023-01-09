CPI Release On Thursday: What To Know About NDX On CPI Release Days

When the stock market is relatively quiet, the business networks will cite this as market participants waiting for some scheduled piece of news. This week it will be the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that comes out Thursday before regular market hours in the US. Inflation continues to be the focus of central banks and investors alike and reactions over the past few months from the Nasdaq-100 in response to the CPI release have been dramatic. For perspective we gathered 2022 reaction and option pricing data that may be useful for those considering trading around this crucial economic number.

The first statistic is NDX performance from the previous day’s close to the open. This figure averages +/-2.22%. More interesting is all five of the last overnight NDX price changes have exceeded the average.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Do note in September and October the open was much lower and in November and December the open was higher than the previous close. The next chart extends the time frame to close versus close. The average move is up or down 2.52% when extending the time to close to close.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

October witnessed a turn around with NDX opening down 2.82% but rallying to close the day 2.30% higher. November stands out as NDX rallied 7.49% as the market digested a favorable CPI report. That was the biggest gain for NDX since March 2020 (bet you wouldn’t guess we had a rally like that at the start of the pandemic) and the 18th biggest upside move for NDX since 2000.

Daily options are now available, but this was not the case until the middle of 2022. We only have consistent NDX one-day straddle pricing available from May 2022 for CPI reactions. This figure averaged 2.33% of NDX notional the day before CPI announcements. Note, this number adjusted from a consistently lower level to a higher level after the price reaction in September to CPI.

Data Source: LiveVol

One-day straddle pricing relative to the NDX price change has been inconsistent with the most recent straddle overpricing the actual price change by almost 2%. December’s reaction was muted, but the market expected much more.

Data Source: LiveVol

We are armed with some useful historical data around CPI for both SPX and NDX. In the last couple of hours in Wednesday we will check in on NDX option pricing, trading activity, and try to gain some insight into trader expectations for CPI.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.