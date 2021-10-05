CPI Names Amintore Schenkel CFO; Elevates John Lowe To SVP, Secure Card

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS), a payment technology company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amintore Schenkel as Chief Financial Officer and promotion of its former CFO, John Lowe, as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Secure Card business.

Prior to leading his own consulting business, Schenkel served as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller of Western Union from 2006 to 2020. He also held a variety of financial roles at First Data Corporation from 2001 to 2006, and was with Ernst & Young for 12 years.

Meanwhile, Lane Dubin will continue as SVP and General Manager of Prepaid, Personalization Solutions, and Instant Issuance, the Colorado-headquartered company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.