CPI Grows Uncomfortably Warm, Pre-Markets Sell-Off

Pre-market futures are sinking like a stone on this morning’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which came in stronger than predicted and much higher the investors were hoping for. The Dow, which had been down -10 points heading into the print, is now -435 points. The S&P 500 had been +3 points, and is now -60. The Nasdaq, up a decent +44 points prior to the CPI report’s release, is now down -228.



Bond rates — perhaps a better gauge of how inflation is affecting the market than equities, currently — also jumped on the news. The 10-year yield, which had been around +4.53% ahead of CPI, ratcheted up 10 basis points (bps). The 2-year yield did the same: it was +4.28% prior and +4.38% afterward.





There’s no other way to slice it: prices for consumers continue to rise, and beyond levels that are comfortable with the desired forward stock market outlook. Headline +0.5% CPI month over month outpaced expectations by 20 bps and the highest monthly read since August of 2023. For some further context, we actually saw a negative -0.1% CPI number back in June of last year; it’s mostly gone up since.Year over year headline CPI is also known as the. The January print came in at +3.0%, 20 bps hotter than expectations. June ’24 was the last time we were this high; perhaps even more tellingly, this is the fourth-straight monthly increase on the Inflation Rate, going back to September’s +2.4%.Stripping out volatile food and energy prices brings us to the “core” reads on CPI, and these were uncomfortably warm as well. Core CPI month over month came in at +0.45%, 10 bps higher than estimates and well above the +0.21% reported for December. Year over year, core CPI was back up to +3.3% — 20 bps higher than anticipated and now at the highs we’ve seen in five of the past eight months. While this is far from the end of the world, it’s certainly not demonstrating tame inflation to the Fed’s standards.Speaking of the Fed,spends the second of two days on Capitol Hill in front of the House Financial Services Committee, where he’ll likely reiterate the Fed’s defense of holding steady at current interest rate levels. As a matter of fact, he’ll likely be able to speak less defensively; today’s CPI is proof positive that the Fed’s caution on cutting rates further is warranted.Of course, that’s the crux of the selloff this morning: that the Fed is going to look at numbers like today’s CPI and balk at cutting rates for the foreseeable future. Add to this the proposed tariffs from the Trump administration that have yet to manifest in CPI results which promise to raise prices further, and now there is real doubt any new rate cuts will come at any time in 2025.Household staple KHC reported an earnings beat in its Q4 report this morning, putting up 84 cents per share versus 78 cents expected, for a +7.7% positive surprise. Yet revenues in the quarter came in at $6.58 billion, -1.24% lower than the Zacks consensus. Reporting as the company is on this deep-gouge re-think of the economic outlook, shares are down -6.4% ahead of the opening bell. For more on KHC’s earnings, click here.

