CPI, Earnings and Other Can't Miss Items This Week

Last week was a great trading week in the markets. With earnings and new all-time highs, there was plenty of trading opportunities. Palantir (PLTR) had some fantastic earnings shooting up after the release, which was a theme matched by Arm Holdings (ARM) as well as Disney (DIS) which shot up 12 percent after its report. The only laggard last week was Paypal (PYPL), which despite a decentearnings callstill opened down the next day.

This week we still have earnings with some consumer products reporting such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Deere (DE) as well as plenty of news to move the markets.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Earnings

Still an ever-present theme, earnings are in the news. While we have moved past the Apples and Amazons which have a lot of sway over the general market, there are still a lot of names that can be a good indicator of economic growth under the hood. On Tuesday we have Coca-Cola (KO) reporting before the open. With a lot of consumer brands under their umbrella, watching how sales have been with all of the grocery inflation could be a sign of what's to come. Additionally, Shopify (SHOP) and AirBnB (ABNB) report on Tuesday as well. For these keep an eye on if they follow the current tech trend of announcing layoffs shortly after reporting.

Thursday Coinbase (COIN) reports after the close and given the recent pop in crypto, both price and popularity, watching their guidance could also give an indication of what's to come in some of the coins they allow you to trade.

CPI

On the news front, CPI is due out Tuesday morning before the market opens. Inflation is still a present concern for many people regardless of what some of the official reports say. Given this information, and the Fed having already started walking back rate cuts, if CPI comes in hot we could see the market start to sell off in response to the fear that cuts are further away than anticipated.

Core Retail Sales/Retail sales

In a similar vein to CPI Core Retail Sales are out Thursday at 8:30 am and if these come in hotter than expected it would mean that the average person is still buying at record levels. This could be seen as a bad sign by the Fed and could further make them consider a rate hike. It's important to remember for this though, it's the dollar value of items purchased, not the quantity. Any modest jump in retail sales could be due to price increases and not necessarily excess consumption.

PPI/Core PPI

Friday morning the PPI comes out, and this report measures inflation on the producer's side, not the consumer's side. This report is equally as important as CPI given that increases in producer pricing will usually get passed on to the consumer at the end of the day.

Building Permits/Housing Starts

Finally, on Friday, Building permits and housing starts are due before the bell. These are important on a macro level as the affordability of housing continues to deteriorate and people continue to look for other options or creative ways to live. If these numbers start to increase, it could be seen as positive by the markets that some additional inventory is heading to the market. This mixed with the new “higher for longer” regime by the Fed will hopefully help out the homebuyer. On the flip side, if building data drops then it could be seen as a need for more rate work by the Fed and the market could see some selling pressure.

Best of luck this week and don’t forget to check out my daily options article.

