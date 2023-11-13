CPI Data Looming... Get Prepared For Another Busy Week With Markets With Mando!

Take a screen shot of wherever you are reading this article, whether it is on Benzinga, Webull or TOS, and tag @Mandotrading and @Benzinga in a tweet with the screenshot for a FREE membership to my daily newsletter, Markets with Mando!

Both indices took out HTF liquidity last week after bouncing from discount bullish imbalances two weeks ago. Market structure shifts bullish on this short term range, but taking higher time frame liquidity can lead to retracements. Busy data week as well.

$DXY Weekly Perfect sweep of 107.19 and fade thus far. The fade also lined up with the bearish imbalance at 50% of the bearish price range from last September to July. 50% of the most recent bullish price swing is still over $2 away to the downside...

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Currently running into the high of a bearish imbalance in premium of the range. Price can pullback from here but I am expecting 42 over the next few weeks.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Weekly What happens when you play with fire? Bullish imbalance and bullish breaker off 50% of the range.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Daily I think Tesla bulls are going to have a Merry Christmas... Best r/r from mega cap tech here imo.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Daily Swept HTF liquidity as has since ripped almost 100 points. By sweeping the high at 476.09, a second bullish breaker has been created. Buyside liquidity resting at 502.62. Do you think NVDA will get to that 502.62 level?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) One to go 122.12 First draw. This name was talked about in the newsletter and discord since mid October! Beautiful trade.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Mando Model complete! Looking for some sort of retracement before looking back this way...

Amazon.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Daily Mando Model completes at 145.86! Ain't that something...

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Daily Lagging the bunch but a hold of the bullish imbalance in discount of the yearly bullish range. Lot of work to do to fill this bearish imbalance created from earnings.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Daily We love old tweets! Bullish Market Structure Shift, Retracement into discount (bullish breaker in this case), and rip for new highs. Ran into a bullish order block on Thursday and retraced into a bullish imbalance on Friday before bouncing. ALL MOVES JUSTIFIED!

