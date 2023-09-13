CPI Comes in Hotter on Energy Prices

Pre-market futures this morning — prior to the big Consumer Price Index (CPI) report — were down modestly, but have ratcheted down another peg on the release of this important data on inflation. The Dow went from -10 points to -83 points to -60 points in a manner of minutes, the S&P 500 moved from -1.5 points to -15 to -10, and the Nasdaq from -4 points to -60 points, where it has remained. These moves are a direct result of the reaction to CPI numbers for August.

Headline CPI came in as expected at +0.6%, much higher than the +0.2% reported for July. However, as we take out volatile fuel and food costs, the core CPI print is +0.3% — still a tad hotter than the +0.2% expected and reported a month ago. The last time CPI headline was higher than +0.6% was way back in February 2022. But it’s clear a hike in gasoline prices had a lot to do with this number.

Year over year, CPI reached +3.7% — again, 10 basis points (bps) higher than expected, and a half-point above the +3.2% reported for July. Core CPI year over year — perhaps the most important figure of them all — was in-line with expectations at +4.3%, and down 40 bps from the previous month’s read. Still, +4.3% core CPI is still more than double the Fed’s optimum inflation rate of +2%. That said, we’ve not seen a sub-4% number in this metric since May of 2021.

Under the hood, this is a better-looking report than he headlines might suggest: aside from Energy, which can fluctuate a lot month over month, prices for consumers look fairly well contained. Owner’s Equivalent Rent has come down, as have Food and Used Cars. Transportation was up +2%, but this may also be aligned with fuel costs. For a little perspective, September 2022 — almost exactly a year ago — we were at +6.6% on core CPI year over year, which were levels we hadn’t seen since runaway inflation of the early 1980s. Coming down 230 bps in a year on a sticky inflation metric is nothing to sneeze at.

Pre-market traders appear to be in agreement with this assessment: currently, both the Dow and S&P are flat, while the Nasdaq is currently down a scant -7 points minutes before the opening bell. The jury may still be out regarding what the Fed ultimately decides to do about interest rate levels a week from now, but this data is not screaming for another rate hike — at least not from this bird’s eye view.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CBRL released fiscal Q4 earnings ahead of today’s open, with mixed results not damaging its share price in early trading (perhaps because the stock is -21% year to date). Earnings of $1.79 per share outpaced the Zacks consensus by 11 cents, while revenues of $836.7 million came up short of the $842.7 million forecast. Restaurant comps grew +2.4% on +8.7% menu pricing, while its Retail segment fell -6.8% year over year. Shares are up modestly on the news.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.