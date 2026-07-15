CPI Comes In Cool: Why It Could Revive These 3 Rate-Sensitive Stocks

Investors breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday, July 14, when the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in below consensus, signaling that inflation slowed month over month in June. The index declined 0.4% between May and June, mainly due to falling energy prices.

The annual rate of 3.5%, while still well above target, also came in below the 3.8% consensus. But the biggest relief came to rate-sensitive sectors like fintechs, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and entry-level homebuilders, many of which have been beaten down by sticky inflation, high rates, and weary consumers. While one print doesn’t equate to a trend, June’s number bodes well for this group, especially the three stocks we’ll discuss below.

The Hike Scare Just Lost a Few Teeth

Inflation had been creeping higher in recent months, and Federal Reserve governors like Christopher Waller had been considering voting for rate hikes as early as this month when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on July 29. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the odds of a July rate hike reached as high as 42% on July 13, but dropped to just 16.6% the day after the cool CPI release.

The odds of a September rate hike are still nearly 60% (and cuts still appear completely off the table), but a three-month period of relief could be meaningful for the sectors we mentioned earlier. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped sharply after the CPI release, a boost for homebuilders, since 30-year fixed mortgage rates most closely track the 10-year Treasury yield. Fintechs also suffer when mortgage rates are high, as loan demand weakens and credit risk increases. They’re also frequently considered growth stocks with earnings potential, not necessarily current profits. And REITs are both a bond proxy and a real estate proxy, benefiting from lower Treasury yields and lower borrowing costs to acquire property.

While June’s report is the largest one-month CPI decline since April 2020, it's important to understand how the calculus has shifted. Waller has said it will take several months of data to convince him inflation is actually heading in the right direction, and most of the CPI relief came from lower gasoline prices (down 9.7% month-over-month). The relief may not last, but investors are now betting on a scenario in which a single rate hike is on the table rather than multiple increases before year-end. A pause into 2027 remains a dream-world outcome, one that would likely require hypnotizing several heads of state, but the market is at least starting to price in a less aggressive path.

3 Stocks That Benefit From Rate Relief

Three stocks, one each from the REIT, homebuilder, and fintech industries, offer broad exposure to a potential slow-rate environment. Rate hikes may not be avoided entirely, and cuts still appear unlikely, but these stocks could benefit if additional hikes are pushed further out.

D.R. Horton: The Affordability Homebuilder

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is the country’s largest homebuilder by total volume, specializing in entry-level homes for first-time buyers. More than 60% of the company’s homes go to first-time buyers, a group for whom affordability is often the most crucial factor. Lower mortgage rates put more renters into the pool of buyers, and also allow DHI to boost margins by reducing the amount of buydowns and incentives it offers.

The company posted a top and bottom-line earnings beat during its Q2 2026 report in April and upgraded its full-year revenue estimates, but buydowns and incentives were one area of stress for management, with more than 70% of closings requiring a buydown. The Q3 2026 report is scheduled for July 21, so this CPI report is welcome news for management ahead of that conference call. D.R. Horton also has a policy tailwind thanks to the June passage of the 21st Century Road to Housing Act, which sent DHI shares up nearly 7% in a single session.

Realty Income: Bond-like Yields With Strong Underlying Business

Few publicly traded companies are more linked to the 10-year Treasury yield than Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O), the long-term net-lease REIT. The company pays a 5.1% dividend with a more than 30-year track record of annual payout increases. And most importantly, this isn’t a weak REIT dependent on steady rates. The underlying business is in terrific shape, as evidenced by a Q1 2026 earnings beat, during which management raised Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) and investment volume guidance. It also deployed $2.8 billion in capital at a cash yield of 7.1%, and that spread will only get healthier as funding costs fall. If the 10-year yield continues to drop and rate hikes are postponed, the stock’s biggest overhang is removed, and the 5.1% dividend can continue growing.

SoFi Technologies: Stimulating Loan Demand Improves Duration Story

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) is the high beta way to play rates if the Fed stands pat. The company earns most of its income from lending, especially personal and student loans. SoFi is a nationally chartered bank with a diverse lending book, but demand for personal and student loan refinancing had been dormant during the high-rate regime. The stock is down nearly 30% year to date. However, this performance belies some promising results.

Despite the massive stock drawdown, SoFi’s Q1 2026 report was strong as revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $1.09 billion, above the anticipated $1.05 billion. The company also reported record loan originations totaling $12.2 billion. A steady-rate environment may not trigger a stampede of refinancings, but it could help revitalize the company’s sleepy student loan refinance program. Analysts at Goldman Sachs seem to agree; they boosted their price target on the stock from $17 to $21 on July 9.

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