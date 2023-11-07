CPI Card Group Q3 Net Income Declines, Net Sales Down 15%; Updates 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) reported that its third quarter net income decreased 68% year-over-year to $3.9 million, or $0.33 per share. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 25% to $21.2 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.49, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales decreased 15% year-over-year to $105.9 million. Analysts on average had estimated $113.85 million in revenue. The company said the decrease was driven primarily by reduced card volumes in Debit and Credit segment.

For full-year 2023, the company now expects net sales to decline mid-single digits, revised from previous outlook of flat to low single-digit growth. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to decline mid-single digits, revised from previous outlook of mid-to-high single-digit growth.

The company expects fourth quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA to be similar to the third quarter levels as customer demand remains lower than anticipated and new sales initiatives are not expected to significantly impact the current year.

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents was $10.5 million.

