CPI Card Group price target raised to $37 from $33 at Lake Street

December 04, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on CPI Card Group (PMTS) to $37 from $33 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as the analyst took over coverage of the stock. CPI has “made great strides to re-institutionalize the stock over the last few years” by consolidating operations, selling non-core businesses, and repositioning itself for profitable growth, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

Read More on PMTS:

Stocks mentioned

PMTS

