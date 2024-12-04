CPI Card Group price target raised to $37 from $33 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on CPI Card Group (PMTS) to $37 from $33 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as the analyst took over coverage of the stock. CPI has “made great strides to re-institutionalize the stock over the last few years” by consolidating operations, selling non-core businesses, and repositioning itself for profitable growth, the analyst tells investors.
