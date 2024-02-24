CPI Card Group (PMTS) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for CPI Card Group (NasdaqGM:PMTS) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 25.50 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.14% from the latest reported closing price of 19.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTS is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.04% to 2,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 367K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing a decrease of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 325K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 19.71% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 218K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Kerrisdale Advisers holds 186K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 36.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 54.31% over the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management holds 140K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPI Card Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CPI is a leading payment solutions provider proudly offering credit, debit and prepaid debit card solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

