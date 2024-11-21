CPI Card Group initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage of CPI Card Group (PMTS) with a Buy rating and $36 price target With a “strong and rising” domestic market share, industry tailwinds, a forecast for high-single-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, and falling net financial leverage, CPI is attractively valued at an enterprise value of 5.6 times estimated 2026 adjusted EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PMTS:
- CPI Card Group Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Growth
- CPI Card Group sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA up low-single digits
- CPI Card Group reports Q3 EPS 11c, consensus 51c
- CPI Card Group Reports Strong Q3 Sales Growth
- PMTS Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.