CPI Card Group Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.30 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $1.29 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $137.96 million from $124.75 million last year.

CPI Card Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

