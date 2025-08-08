CPI Card Group Inc. Announces Decline In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.52 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $6.00 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $129.75 million from $118.82 million last year.

CPI Card Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

