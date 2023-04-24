CPI Card Group (FRA:CPB1) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 47.11

The average one-year price target for CPI Card Group (FRA:CPB1) has been revised to 47.11 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 44.70 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.82 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.98% from the latest reported closing price of 38.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 46.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB1 is 0.22%, an increase of 50.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.71% to 1,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 615K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB1 by 130.33% over the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management holds 336K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB1 by 80.42% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 142K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB1 by 86.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB1 by 115.57% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 53K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

