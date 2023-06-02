CPI Card Group (FRA:CPB1) Price Target Decreased by 7.00% to 44.78

The average one-year price target for CPI Card Group (FRA:CPB1) has been revised to 44.78 / share. This is an decrease of 7.00% from the prior estimate of 48.15 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.89 to a high of 46.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.04% from the latest reported closing price of 24.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 73.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB1 is 0.16%, a decrease of 34.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.31% to 2,157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 600K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB1 by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management holds 209K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing a decrease of 61.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB1 by 8.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 131K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB1 by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 83K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 89.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB1 by 1,113.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.