CPI CARD GROUP Earnings Results: $PMTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CPI CARD GROUP ($PMTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, beating estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $125,100,000, beating estimates of $122,948,760 by $2,151,240.

CPI CARD GROUP Insider Trading Activity

CPI CARD GROUP insiders have traded $PMTS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY, ULC PARALLEL49 sold 1,380,000 shares for an estimated $28,980,000

SONYA VOLLMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 3,660 shares for an estimated $91,866

H SANFORD RILEY purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,019

LISA OLESON purchased 585 shares for an estimated $17,819

CPI CARD GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of CPI CARD GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

