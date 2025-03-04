News & Insights

Stocks
PMTS

CPI CARD GROUP Earnings Results: $PMTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 04, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CPI CARD GROUP ($PMTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, beating estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $125,100,000, beating estimates of $122,948,760 by $2,151,240.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PMTS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CPI CARD GROUP Insider Trading Activity

CPI CARD GROUP insiders have traded $PMTS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EQUITY, ULC PARALLEL49 sold 1,380,000 shares for an estimated $28,980,000
  • SONYA VOLLMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 3,660 shares for an estimated $91,866
  • H SANFORD RILEY purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,019
  • LISA OLESON purchased 585 shares for an estimated $17,819

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CPI CARD GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of CPI CARD GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PMTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.