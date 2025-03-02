CPI CARD GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $PMTS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CPI CARD GROUP ($PMTS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $122,948,760 and earnings of $0.54 per share.
CPI CARD GROUP Insider Trading Activity
CPI CARD GROUP insiders have traded $PMTS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EQUITY, ULC PARALLEL49 sold 1,380,000 shares for an estimated $28,980,000
- SONYA VOLLMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 3,660 shares for an estimated $91,866
- H SANFORD RILEY purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,019
- LISA OLESON purchased 585 shares for an estimated $17,819
CPI CARD GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of CPI CARD GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 340,431 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,175,482
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 153,170 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,262,721
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 147,238 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,400,943
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 115,680 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,457,675
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 108,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,240,076
- VECTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 100,000 shares (+38.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,989,000
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 55,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,643,950
