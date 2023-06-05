News & Insights

CPI Card Group CEO Scott Scheirman Intends To Retire Next Year

June 05, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS), a payment technology firm, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Scott Scheirman, has informed of his intention to retire.

Scheirman will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is named and intends to retire with effect from February 28, 2024.

The company said that it expects to name a new CEO in late 2023 or early 2024.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
