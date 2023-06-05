CPI Card Group CEO Scott Scheirman Intends To Retire Next Year

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS), a payment technology firm, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Scott Scheirman, has informed of his intention to retire.

Scheirman will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is named and intends to retire with effect from February 28, 2024.

The company said that it expects to name a new CEO in late 2023 or early 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.