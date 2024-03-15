News & Insights

Markets
PMTS

CPI Card Group Announces Addl. Share Purchase Agreement With Parallel49

March 15, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - On Friday, CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) announced a new agreement with Tricor Pacific Capital Partners US, LP, managed by Parallel49 Equity ULC, to extend its shares repurchase program.

The agreement, part of the company's $20 million share repurchase authorization, covers April through June.

CPI Card Group will repurchase shares from Parallel49 at three times the rate of other shareholders, up to 325,000 shares, at 98 percent of the average market price. Settlements will occur within five days after each period.

Additionally, purchases under the previous agreement will be settled by March 31.

As of December 2023, Parallel49 held around 57 percent of CPI's outstanding shares. The 3-to-1 repurchase ratio aims to adjust Parallel49's ownership without significantly impacting CPI's public float.

The authorization allows CPI Card Group to repurchase up to $20 million of its common stock through 2024, including future agreements like the one with Parallel49.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PMTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.