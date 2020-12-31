CPI Aerostructures Turns To Profit In Q3; Affirms Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) on Thursday reported net income for the third quarter of $0.82 million or $0.07 per share, compared to net loss of $1.26 million or $0.11 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $25.58 million from $22.69 million last year.

"Based on our solid third quarter results, we are increasingly confident in our expectations for accelerated revenue and margin improvement for the second half of 2020 compared to the first half and for revenue growth and higher operating income for 2020 compared to 2019," said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

For fiscal 2021, the company said its $183.9 million funded defense backlog enables it to affirm its previous 2021 outlook for growth in revenue, operating income and operating cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.