Markets
CVU

CPI Aerostructures Turns To Profit In Q3; Affirms Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) on Thursday reported net income for the third quarter of $0.82 million or $0.07 per share, compared to net loss of $1.26 million or $0.11 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $25.58 million from $22.69 million last year.

"Based on our solid third quarter results, we are increasingly confident in our expectations for accelerated revenue and margin improvement for the second half of 2020 compared to the first half and for revenue growth and higher operating income for 2020 compared to 2019," said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

For fiscal 2021, the company said its $183.9 million funded defense backlog enables it to affirm its previous 2021 outlook for growth in revenue, operating income and operating cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVU

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular