CVU

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Highlighting Revenue Decline and Strategic Program Adjustments

May 15, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

CPI Aerostructures reports decreased revenue and net loss in Q1 2025, impacted by the A-10 Program's challenges.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a decline in revenue to $15.4 million from $19.1 million in the same period last year, with a gross profit of $1.6 million compared to $3.6 million. The company experienced a net loss of $1.3 million, reversing the previous year's net income of $0.2 million, resulting in a loss per share of $(0.10). The financial downturn was primarily attributed to a $2.1 million pre-tax loss linked to the A-10 Program, which faced higher manufacturing costs amid the fleet's impending retirement. Excluding the A-10 Program impact, gross profit improved to 21.6%. Despite the challenges, CPI Aero improved its balance sheet, reducing total debt to a record low of $16.7 million and maintaining a strong backlog of $516 million, reflecting confidence in future opportunities with significant customers.

Potential Positives

  • Despite reporting a net loss, the company's gross profit margin excluding the A-10 Program impact improved to 21.6% from 18.6% year-over-year, indicating operational improvements in other areas.
  • The company achieved a significant reduction in total debt, bringing it down to an all-time low of $16.7 million, which strengthens the balance sheet.
  • CPI Aero maintains a strong backlog of $516 million, including new program awards from prominent defense contractors, suggesting future revenue opportunities.
  • The company continues to emphasize a commitment to operational improvements and optimizing its portfolio, revealing a forward-looking strategy for growth and customer satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue decline of 19% year-over-year, falling from $19.1 million to $15.4 million, indicating potential demand issues or market challenges.
  • Gross profit dropped significantly from $3.6 million to $1.6 million, leading to a gross margin decrease from 18.6% to 10.7%, raising concerns over operational efficiency and cost management.
  • Net loss of $(1.3) million compared to a net income of $0.2 million last year, reflecting a substantial shift in financial health that could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What were CPI Aero's revenue figures for Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024?

CPI Aero reported revenue of $15.4 million in Q1 2025, down from $19.1 million in Q1 2024.

How did CPI Aero's gross profit change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

Gross profit decreased from $3.6 million in Q1 2024 to $1.6 million in Q1 2025.

What was the net income for CPI Aero in the first quarter of 2025?

CPI Aero reported a net loss of $(1.3) million for Q1 2025, compared to net income of $0.2 million in Q1 2024.

What impact did the A-10 Program have on CPI Aero's financial results?

The A-10 Program caused a pre-tax loss of $2.1 million, affecting CPI Aero’s overall financial performance.

What is the current backlog for CPI Aero?

CPI Aero ended Q1 2025 with a strong backlog of $516 million, including new program awards from major clients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CVU Insider Trading Activity

$CVU insiders have traded $CVU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAMELA LEVESQUE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $31,300
  • RICHARD C ROSENJACK purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $16,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $CVU stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024





  • Revenue of $15.4 million compared to $19.1 million;


  • Gross profit of $1.6 million compared to $3.6 million;


  • Gross margin of 10.7% compared to 18.6%;


  • Net (loss) income of $(1.3) million compared to net income of $0.2 million;


  • (Loss) earnings per share of $(0.10) compared to earnings per share of $0.01;


  • Adjusted EBITDA

    (1)

    of $(0.8) million compared to $1.2 million;


  • Cash flow used in operations of $2.7 million compared to $1 million.



EDGEWOOD, N.Y., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2025.



“Our first quarter 2025 results were significantly impacted by the recognition of a pre-tax loss of $2.1 million on our A-10 Program, a challenging Program with higher manufacturing costs on a 2019-fixed price contract. In light of the pending retirement of the A-10 fleet, we have now taken the necessary steps to mitigate this Program’s further potential degradation to the Company’s financial performance. Our first quarter 2025 gross profit without the A-10 Program impact was 21.6% compared to 18.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and, our income before provision for income taxes, without the A-10 Program impact, was $0.5 million compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.



“We continued to improve our balance sheet during the first quarter, bringing our total debt down to an all-time low of $16.7 million and our Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Ratio to 2.9 marking our ninth consecutive quarter-end below 3.0,” continued Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.



Concluded Ms. Hakim, “We remain committed to driving operational improvements as we strive to meet our customer’s priorities while optimizing our portfolio, transitioning from legacy programs to programs of the future. We ended the quarter with a strong backlog of $516 million, which includes multiple new program awards from L3Harris, Raytheon, Lockheed and Embraer. We remain confident in CPI Aero’s long-term outlook and look forward to capitalizing on the multiple opportunities ahead as we continue to build on our long-standing relationships with our customers.”





About CPI Aero




CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.






Forward-looking Statements






This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “remain committed," “strive,” “remain confident,” “outlook,” “look forward,” “opportunities ahead,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the Company’s confidence in its long-term outlook, expectations for future opportunities, and plans to continue building on customer relationships. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.




Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

































www.cpiaero.com
















































































































































































































































































































































































































CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31, 2025




(Unaudited)


December 31,




2024


ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash
$
1,868,580


$
5,490,963

Accounts receivable, net

5,565,694



3,716,378

Contract assets, net

32,080,347



32,832,290

Inventory

897,523



918,288

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

705,679



634,534


Total Current Assets

41,117,823



43,592,453







Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,370,664



2,856,200

Property and equipment, net

728,540



767,904

Deferred tax asset, net

19,221,166



18,837,576

Goodwill

1,784,254



1,784,254

Other assets

138,284



143,615


Total Assets

$
65,360,731


$
67,982,002








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable
$
14,497,164


$
11,097,685

Accrued expenses

4,547,206



7,922,316

Contract liabilities

1,955,260



2,430,663

Loss reserve

98,534



22,832

Current portion of line of credit

2,750,000



2,750,000

Current portion of long-term debt

18,736



26,483

Operating lease liabilities, current

2,206,562



2,162,154

Income taxes payable

93,156



58,209


Total Current Liabilities

26,166,618



26,470,342







Line of credit, net of current portion

13,890,000



14,640,000

Long-term operating lease liabilities

374,566



938,418


Total Liabilities

40,431,184



42,048,760








Shareholders’ Equity:





Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 13,009,294 and 12,978,741 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding

13,009



12,979

Additional paid-in capital

74,744,850



74,424,651

Accumulated deficit

(49,828,312
)


(48,504,388
)


Total Shareholders’ Equity

24,929,547



25,933,242


Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
65,360,731


$
67,982,002



































































































































































































































































CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




For the Three months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Revenue
$
15,400,608


$
19,081,143

Cost of sales

13,751,133



15,527,394

Gross profit

1,649,475



3,553,749








Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,835,777



2,713,904

(Loss) income from operations

(1,186,302
)


839,845















Other income (expense)

1,500






Interest expense

(488,091
)


(632,135
)

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(1,672,893
)


207,710








(Benefit) Provision for income taxes

(348,969
)


39,472

Net (loss) income
$
(1,323,924
)

$
168,238








(Loss) Income per common share, basic
$
(0.10
)

$
0.01








(Loss) Income per common share, diluted
$
(0.10
)

$
0.01









Shares used in computing (loss) income per common share:






Basic

12,720,148



12,486,889

Diluted

12,720,148



12,680,584











Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP income from operations plus depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense.



Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may be calculated differently than Adjusted EBITDA for other companies. We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance in comparable companies and is provided to help investors evaluate companies on a consistent basis, as well as to enhance understanding of our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as either an alternative to income from operations or net income or as an indicator of our operating performance or an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below. Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA.



The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:




Depreciation

. The Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of sales and in selling, general and administrative expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost or fair value and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.




Stock-based compensation expense

. The Company incurs non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.



Reconciliation of income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Three months ended




March 31



2025


2024

(Loss) income From Operations
$
(1,186,302
)

$
839,845

Depreciation

98,767



99,567

Stock-based compensation

320,229



281,523

Adjusted EBITDA
$
(767,306
)

$
1,220,935





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

CVU

