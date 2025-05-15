CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Highlighting Revenue Decline and Strategic Program Adjustments

CPI Aerostructures reports decreased revenue and net loss in Q1 2025, impacted by the A-10 Program's challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a decline in revenue to $15.4 million from $19.1 million in the same period last year, with a gross profit of $1.6 million compared to $3.6 million. The company experienced a net loss of $1.3 million, reversing the previous year's net income of $0.2 million, resulting in a loss per share of $(0.10). The financial downturn was primarily attributed to a $2.1 million pre-tax loss linked to the A-10 Program, which faced higher manufacturing costs amid the fleet's impending retirement. Excluding the A-10 Program impact, gross profit improved to 21.6%. Despite the challenges, CPI Aero improved its balance sheet, reducing total debt to a record low of $16.7 million and maintaining a strong backlog of $516 million, reflecting confidence in future opportunities with significant customers.

Potential Positives

Despite reporting a net loss, the company's gross profit margin excluding the A-10 Program impact improved to 21.6% from 18.6% year-over-year, indicating operational improvements in other areas.

The company achieved a significant reduction in total debt, bringing it down to an all-time low of $16.7 million, which strengthens the balance sheet.

CPI Aero maintains a strong backlog of $516 million, including new program awards from prominent defense contractors, suggesting future revenue opportunities.

The company continues to emphasize a commitment to operational improvements and optimizing its portfolio, revealing a forward-looking strategy for growth and customer satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decline of 19% year-over-year, falling from $19.1 million to $15.4 million, indicating potential demand issues or market challenges.

Gross profit dropped significantly from $3.6 million to $1.6 million, leading to a gross margin decrease from 18.6% to 10.7%, raising concerns over operational efficiency and cost management.

Net loss of $(1.3) million compared to a net income of $0.2 million last year, reflecting a substantial shift in financial health that could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What were CPI Aero's revenue figures for Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024?

CPI Aero reported revenue of $15.4 million in Q1 2025, down from $19.1 million in Q1 2024.

How did CPI Aero's gross profit change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

Gross profit decreased from $3.6 million in Q1 2024 to $1.6 million in Q1 2025.

What was the net income for CPI Aero in the first quarter of 2025?

CPI Aero reported a net loss of $(1.3) million for Q1 2025, compared to net income of $0.2 million in Q1 2024.

What impact did the A-10 Program have on CPI Aero's financial results?

The A-10 Program caused a pre-tax loss of $2.1 million, affecting CPI Aero’s overall financial performance.

What is the current backlog for CPI Aero?

CPI Aero ended Q1 2025 with a strong backlog of $516 million, including new program awards from major clients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CVU Insider Trading Activity

$CVU insiders have traded $CVU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAMELA LEVESQUE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $31,300

RICHARD C ROSENJACK purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $16,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $CVU stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024











Revenue of $15.4 million compared to $19.1 million;



Revenue of $15.4 million compared to $19.1 million;



Gross profit of $1.6 million compared to $3.6 million;



Gross profit of $1.6 million compared to $3.6 million;



Gross margin of 10.7% compared to 18.6%;



Gross margin of 10.7% compared to 18.6%;



Net (loss) income of $(1.3) million compared to net income of $0.2 million;



Net (loss) income of $(1.3) million compared to net income of $0.2 million;



(Loss) earnings per share of $(0.10) compared to earnings per share of $0.01;



(Loss) earnings per share of $(0.10) compared to earnings per share of $0.01;



Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $(0.8) million compared to $1.2 million;



Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.8) million compared to $1.2 million;



Cash flow used in operations of $2.7 million compared to $1 million.







EDGEWOOD, N.Y., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2025.





“Our first quarter 2025 results were significantly impacted by the recognition of a pre-tax loss of $2.1 million on our A-10 Program, a challenging Program with higher manufacturing costs on a 2019-fixed price contract. In light of the pending retirement of the A-10 fleet, we have now taken the necessary steps to mitigate this Program’s further potential degradation to the Company’s financial performance. Our first quarter 2025 gross profit without the A-10 Program impact was 21.6% compared to 18.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and, our income before provision for income taxes, without the A-10 Program impact, was $0.5 million compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.





“We continued to improve our balance sheet during the first quarter, bringing our total debt down to an all-time low of $16.7 million and our Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Ratio to 2.9 marking our ninth consecutive quarter-end below 3.0,” continued Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.





Concluded Ms. Hakim, “We remain committed to driving operational improvements as we strive to meet our customer’s priorities while optimizing our portfolio, transitioning from legacy programs to programs of the future. We ended the quarter with a strong backlog of $516 million, which includes multiple new program awards from L3Harris, Raytheon, Lockheed and Embraer. We remain confident in CPI Aero’s long-term outlook and look forward to capitalizing on the multiple opportunities ahead as we continue to build on our long-standing relationships with our customers.”









About CPI Aero









CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.











Forward-looking Statements













This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “remain committed," “strive,” “remain confident,” “outlook,” “look forward,” “opportunities ahead,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the Company’s confidence in its long-term outlook, expectations for future opportunities, and plans to continue building on customer relationships. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.









Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.











Contacts:















Investor Relations Counsel





CPI Aerostructures, Inc.









Alliance Advisors IR





Philip Passarello









Jody Burfening





Chief Financial Officer









(212) 838-3777





(631) 586-5200









cpiaero@allianceadvisors.com





ppassarello@cpiaero.com













www.cpiaero.com























CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













































March 31, 2025









(Unaudited)













December 31,









2024













ASSETS































Current Assets:





























Cash





$





1,868,580













$





5,490,963













Accounts receivable, net









5,565,694

















3,716,378













Contract assets, net









32,080,347

















32,832,290













Inventory









897,523

















918,288













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









705,679

















634,534















Total Current Assets











41,117,823

















43,592,453









































Operating lease right-of-use assets









2,370,664

















2,856,200













Property and equipment, net









728,540

















767,904













Deferred tax asset, net









19,221,166

















18,837,576













Goodwill









1,784,254

















1,784,254













Other assets









138,284

















143,615















Total Assets









$







65,360,731













$





67,982,002











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY































Current Liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





14,497,164













$





11,097,685













Accrued expenses









4,547,206

















7,922,316













Contract liabilities









1,955,260

















2,430,663













Loss reserve









98,534

















22,832













Current portion of line of credit









2,750,000

















2,750,000













Current portion of long-term debt









18,736

















26,483













Operating lease liabilities, current









2,206,562

















2,162,154













Income taxes payable









93,156

















58,209















Total Current Liabilities











26,166,618

















26,470,342









































Line of credit, net of current portion









13,890,000

















14,640,000













Long-term operating lease liabilities









374,566

















938,418















Total Liabilities











40,431,184

















42,048,760











































Shareholders’ Equity:































Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 13,009,294 and 12,978,741 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding









13,009

















12,979













Additional paid-in capital









74,744,850

















74,424,651













Accumulated deficit









(49,828,312





)













(48,504,388





)











Total Shareholders’ Equity











24,929,547

















25,933,242















Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







$





65,360,731













$





67,982,002































































CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























For the Three months Ended









March 31,





















2025













2024















Revenue





$





15,400,608













$





19,081,143













Cost of sales









13,751,133

















15,527,394













Gross profit









1,649,475

















3,553,749













































Selling, general and administrative expenses









2,835,777

















2,713,904













(Loss) income from operations









(1,186,302





)













839,845













































































Other income (expense)









1,500

















—













Interest expense









(488,091





)













(632,135





)









(Loss) income before provision for income taxes









(1,672,893





)













207,710













































(Benefit) Provision for income taxes









(348,969





)













39,472













Net (loss) income





$





(1,323,924





)









$





168,238













































(Loss) Income per common share, basic





$





(0.10





)









$





0.01













































(Loss) Income per common share, diluted





$





(0.10





)









$





0.01















































Shares used in computing (loss) income per common share:



































Basic









12,720,148

















12,486,889













Diluted









12,720,148

















12,680,584



















































Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures







Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP income from operations plus depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense.





Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may be calculated differently than Adjusted EBITDA for other companies. We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance in comparable companies and is provided to help investors evaluate companies on a consistent basis, as well as to enhance understanding of our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as either an alternative to income from operations or net income or as an indicator of our operating performance or an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below. Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA.





The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:







Depreciation



. The Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of sales and in selling, general and administrative expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost or fair value and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.







Stock-based compensation expense



. The Company incurs non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.





Reconciliation of income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:















Three months ended









March 31

















2025





















2024











(Loss) income From Operations





$





(1,186,302





)









$





839,845









Depreciation









98,767

















99,567









Stock-based compensation









320,229

















281,523









Adjusted EBITDA





$





(767,306





)









$





1,220,935







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.