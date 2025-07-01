CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Appoints Paula Castellano as Senior Vice President, Operations

CPI Aerostructures appoints Paula Castellano as Senior Vice President, Operations, enhancing its leadership team.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. announced the appointment of Paula Castellano as Senior Vice President of Operations, effective July 1, 2025. With extensive experience in operations leadership and management, Ms. Castellano previously served as Site Director at GKN Aerospace and has a notable background at Air Industries Machining Group in various leadership roles. Her appointment aligns with CPI Aero's commitment to enhancing its aerospace leadership team and aims to strengthen the company's operations and customer service capabilities. President and CEO Dorith Hakim expressed enthusiasm for her contributions to the company's goals. CPI Aero specializes in manufacturing structural assemblies for aircraft and provides a range of engineering and management services within the aerospace and national security sectors.

The appointment of Paula Castellano as Senior Vice President, Operations highlights CPI Aero's focus on strengthening its leadership team with experienced professionals in the aerospace industry.







Appointment of a new Senior Vice President, while a positive move, may signal instability or past management issues if frequent leadership changes are required.



Dependence on forward-looking statements could indicate uncertainty about future performance and reliance on optimistic predictions that may not materialize.



The mention of risks associated with forward-looking statements places the company's current and future strategies under scrutiny, which may concern investors.

Who has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Operations at CPI Aero?

Paula Castellano has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Operations at CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

What experience does Paula Castellano bring to CPI Aero?

Ms. Castellano has extensive Operations leadership experience, including Lean and Six Sigma, production control, and customer service.

What was Paula Castellano's role before joining CPI Aero?

Prior to joining CPI Aero, she was the Site Director at GKN Aerospace in Amityville, NY.

What is CPI Aero's main focus in the aerospace industry?

CPI Aero specializes in manufacturing structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft and provides services to both commercial and national security markets.

How can I learn more about CPI Aerostructures, Inc.?

For more information, visit their website at www.cpiaero.com and follow them on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Full Release



EDGEWOOD, N.Y., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it has appointed Paula Castellano to the position of Senior Vice President, Operations.





Ms. Castellano, 59, has extensive experience in Operations leadership and management, Lean and Six Sigma, production control, engineering, planning and customer service. Most recently, she served as Site Director at GKN Aerospace responsible for operational performance, continuous improvement, contract execution and overall leadership of the Amityville NY site.





Prior to her tenure at GKN Aerospace, Ms. Castellano served a significant portion of her career at Air Industries Machining Group in positions of increasing responsibilities including General Manager, Director of Contracts and Planning, Program Management and Manufacturing Engineering.





“The appointment of Paula Castellano underscores CPI Aero's commitment to an experienced aerospace leadership team. Her customer-oriented leadership style within Operations will augment CPI Aero’s Management team and aligns with our objectives to deliver consistent industry leading results. We are pleased to have Paula join our team at CPI Aero and look forward to her contributions,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.









About CPI Aero









CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.











Forward-looking Statements













This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.









Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







