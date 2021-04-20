Personal Finance

CPH:DOX Explores Art, Science, Political Activism in Documentary Works

Variety
Climate protection, the growing threats to ocean life, the FBI’s smear campaign against Martin Luther King Jr. and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi death squad are just some of the wide-ranging topics examined at this year’s Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX), which kicks off Wednesday. Since its establishment […]

