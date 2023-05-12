CPG Stock Earnings: Crescent Point Beats Revenue Estimates

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crescent Point (NYSE:CPG) reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

Crescent Point reported earnings per share of 30 cents, matching the analyst estimate for EPS of 30 cents.

The company reported revenue of $675.8 million.

This was better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $641.56 million.

You can read the full Crescent Point press release here.

