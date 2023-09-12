CPG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/14/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of CPG's recent stock price of $8.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when CPG shares open for trading on 9/14/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CPG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.51 per share, with $8.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.36.

In Tuesday trading, Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

