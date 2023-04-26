CPG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.20, changing hands as low as $7.15 per share. Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CPG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.51 per share, with $10.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.28.
