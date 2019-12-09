CPFL Energia Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CPL

In trading on Monday, shares of CPFL Energia SA (Symbol: CPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.63, changing hands as high as $15.73 per share. CPFL Energia SA shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPL's low point in its 52 week range is $13.36 per share, with $18.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.62.

