CPE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.71, changing hands as low as $49.44 per share. Callon Petroleum Co. shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.32 per share, with $66.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.07.

