CPC suspends oil loadings from two Black Sea mooring points - sources

Adds detail

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has suspended oil loadings from two of three single mooring points (SPM) at its Black Sea terminal Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka for inspections, two sources familiar with the loadings told Reuters.

"CPC suspended loadings from SPM-2 since Aug. 17 due to inspection and SPM-1 has been offline since earlier this month due to the same reason," one of the sources, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the press, told Reuters. He said loadings were continuing from SPM-3.

CPC loadings haven't been affected much so far due to lower than expected supply via CPC amid maintenance on two major Kazakh oil fields, Tengiz and Kashagan, the sources said.

A CPC representative was not available for comment.

CPC said early in August that supplies via its system were significantly down due to maintenance on Kashagan and Tengiz, without providing figures.

CPC has repeatedly suspended loadings from its SPMs this year due to maintenance works and inspections.

CPC Blend crude oil exports were set at 5.026 million tonnes for August.

The main CPC shareholders are Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft with 24%, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (19%), Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company (15%) LUKARCO B.V (12.5%), Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company (7.5%) CPC Company (7%) and Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited (7.5%).

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Clarke)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.