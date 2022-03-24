CPC storage at Russian port to be full within 24 hours -sources

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Oil storage tanks at the Russian port of Novorossiisk on the Black Sea, which receives Kazakh crude by pipeline, will hit full capacity in less than 24 hours after loadings were suspended, traders said on Thursday.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium line runs from fields in Kazakhstan and terminates at the Novorossiisk port, which ships 1.2% of global oil to world markets.

Once storage tanks are full, production at oilfields feeding the CPC pipeline will have to be curtailed, the sources said.

CPC loadings from the port were halted on Wednesday after the terminal operator shut down berths, citing damage from a recent storm.

The pipeline delivers crude from Kazakhstan's largest oil venture Tengizchevroil (TCO), owned by a consortium of producers and operated by Chevron CVX.N.

A Chevron spokesperson declined to comment.

