US Markets
CVX

CPC says fixing equipment at two mooring points will take a month each

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Tuesday it will take a month, assuming good weather, to repair each of two mooring points through which loadings at its Black Sea terminal have been suspended.

Adds detail

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Tuesday it will take a month, assuming good weather, to repair each of two mooring points through which loadings at its Black Sea terminal have been suspended.

Oil exports via two of its three mooring points have been suspended due to damaged equipment, CPC said on Monday. The third mooring point is working in an "intensive mode," the company added, and will be able to load up to 3.5 million tonnes of oil per month.

CPC said it was negotiating with shippers to shift loading schedules in order to complete an inspection of the third mooring point by August 26.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVXXOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular