CPC resumes oil loadings at Novorossiisk after storm

December 27, 2023 — 03:41 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ALMATY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has resumed oil loadings at its Novorossiisk terminal after operations were suspended because of a storm, Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The suspension of Kazakhstan's main export pipeline prompted some producers, such as Tengizchevroil, to reduce output temporarily.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman )

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

