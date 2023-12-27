CPC resumes oil loadings at Novorossiisk after storm

ALMATY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has resumed oil loadings at its Novorossiisk terminal after operations were suspended because of a storm, Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The suspension of Kazakhstan's main export pipeline prompted some producers, such as Tengizchevroil, to reduce output temporarily.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman )

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.