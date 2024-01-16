CPC plans to raise oil exports to over 70 mln T in 2024

ASTANA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which supplies Kazakhstan's oil via a Black Sea terminal, said on Tuesday it planed to export more than 70 million metric tons (1.5 million barrels per day) of oil in 2024, up from a record high 63.5 million tons in 2023. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely) ((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;)) Keywords: CPC OIL/EXPORTS (URGENT)

