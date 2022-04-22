CPC pipeline to resume full exports from Apr 22 after repairs -sources

April 22 (Reuters) - The Russia-Kazakh Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) will resume full exports from April 22 after almost 30 days of disruptions following repairs on one of its key loading facilities, single port mooring 3 (SPM-3), three sources familiar with the port loading plan told Reuters on Friday.

The CPC terminal has been relying on just one of its three single-port mooring (SPM) facilities for loadings since the end of March, when storms in the Black Sea damaged the loading facilities.

The damage cut oil exports via CPC pipelines by a third and hit Kazakhstan's oil production.

The CPC pipeline carries around 1.2 million barrels per day of Kazakhstan's main crude grade, light sour CPC Blend. The volume accounts for 1.2% of global demand.

When SPM-3 comes online, CPC will be able to resume loadings at normal levels, the sources said.

The vessel Delta Commander chartered by Kazmunaigaz Trading will start oil loading late on April 22 and is planned to sail from the terminal on April 24. The tanker that is able to carry 157,000 tonnes of crude oil has already completed flushing on the SPM's system.

CPC, whose main shareholders are Russia with 31%, Kazakhstan’s Kazmunaigaz with 19% and Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Co with 15%, said on April 21 that flushing of SPM-2 and SPM-3 loading facilities had been completed.

The company declined to give further detail on SPM-3 resuming loadings.

Kazmunaigaz did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters)

