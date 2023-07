July 5 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium has resumed oil intake at the Atyrau and Tengiz pumping stations in Kazakhstan which had been interrupted by a power outage, it said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Reuters)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.