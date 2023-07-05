News & Insights

CPC limits oil intake due to power outage in Kazakhstan

July 05, 2023 — 04:43 am EDT

July 5 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium has stopped three pumping stations in western Kazakhstan because of a power outage in the region, the CPC said on Wednesday.

CPC, the main export pipeline for Kazakh crude oil, continues pumping oil from Tengiz, the country's biggest field by output, but otherwise the work of the Tengiz, Atyrau and Isatai stations has been halted.

The Kazakh government said separately that the offlined unit at the Mangystau power plant whose outage caused a region-wide blackout on Monday would be restarted by July 7.

The blackout has also affected the Atyrau refinery, which hopes to return to full capacity within a week, and a number of oil producers which are expected to fully restore output within a month, according to the government.

