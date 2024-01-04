News & Insights

CPC exported a record 63.5 mln tons of oil via marine terminal in 2023

January 04, 2024 — 05:29 am EST

Written by Olesya Astakhova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) exported a record 63.5 million metric tons of oil in 2023 via its marine terminal near the Russian port of Novorossiisk, it said on Thursday.

That figure was up by 8.1% or 4.8 million tons and achieved despite bad weather in the last two months of the year which repeatedly disrupted the loading of tankers, the CPC said.

The total included 56.1 million tons from Kazakhstan and 7.4 million from Russia, the CPC said in a statement.

The CPC is the largest privately operated route connecting oilfields in Kazakhstan and Russia with the Black Sea.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Alexander Marrow and Mark Trevelyan; editing by Jason Neely)

