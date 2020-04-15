CPB vs. LW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Food - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Campbell Soup (CPB) or Lamb Weston (LW). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Campbell Soup is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Lamb Weston has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CPB likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than LW has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CPB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.53, while LW has a forward P/E of 22.84. We also note that CPB has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LW currently has a PEG ratio of 6.72.

Another notable valuation metric for CPB is its P/B ratio of 6.05. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LW has a P/B of 32.78.

Based on these metrics and many more, CPB holds a Value grade of B, while LW has a Value grade of F.

CPB has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than LW, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CPB is the superior option right now.

