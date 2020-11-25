CPB Inc. (CPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

CPB Inc. (CPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CPF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.44, the dividend yield is 4.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPF was $18.44, representing a -39.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.56 and a 48.71% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

CPF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CPF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CPF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.98%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

