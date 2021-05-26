CPB Inc. (CPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

CPB Inc. (CPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.98, the dividend yield is 3.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPF was $26.98, representing a -6.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.81 and a 110.78% increase over the 52 week low of $12.80.

CPF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CPF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports CPF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.88%, compared to an industry average of 26%.

