CPB Inc. (CPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

CPB Inc. (CPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CPF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPF was $22.63, representing a -17.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.46 and a 82.5% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

CPF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CPF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports CPF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.32%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

