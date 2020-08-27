CPB Inc. (CPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

CPB Inc. (CPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CPF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.73, the dividend yield is 5.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPF was $15.73, representing a -48.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.56 and a 26.85% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

CPF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CPF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CPF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.27%, compared to an industry average of -21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPF as a top-10 holding:

Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KNOW with an increase of 29.91% over the last 100 days.

