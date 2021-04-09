CPB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.50, changing hands as low as $48.28 per share. Campbell Soup Co shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPB's low point in its 52 week range is $44.53 per share, with $54.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.38. The CPB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

